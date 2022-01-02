YouTube
    PM pays floral tributes at Mangal Pandey's statue in Meerut

    Meerut (UP), Jan 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes at the statue of Mangal Pandey, the hero of the Great Revolt of 1857, here on Sunday.

    Pandey was a sepoy (infantryman) in the 34th Bengal Native Infantry (BNI) regiment of the British East India Company. He had risen in revolt against the British in 1857.

    Prior to paying tributes at Pandey's statue, Modi visited the Kali Paltan Mandir in the city and offered prayers. He then visited the Shaheed Smarak Amar Jawan Jyoti and paid homage to the martyrs of 1857.

    The prime minister also visited the Rajkiye Swatantrata Sangrahalaya and saw the exhibits kept there. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied the prime minister.

