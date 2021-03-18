PM package an important component says govt as 2,000 Kashmiri migrants expected to return this year

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 18: Since the abrogation of Article 370, nearly 520 Kashmiri migrants have returned and have taken up jobs under the Prime Minister's package, the government informed the Parliament.

The government also said that is expecting 2,000 more migrants to return this year. Minister of State for Home, G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply that special jobs for the Kashmiri migrant youth under the PM package has been an important component for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri migrants. A total of nearly 3800 migrant candidates have returned to Kashmir in the last few years to take up the PM package jobs. Post abrogation of Article 370, as many as 520 migrant candidates have returned to Kashmir for taking up the jobs that have been provided to them under the rehabilitation package.

Another nearly 2,000 migrant candidates are also likely to return under the same policy in the year 2021 on successful completion of the selection process.

Since 1990, 44,167 Kashmiri migrant families have moved from the Valley owing to security concerns. Of these the count of the registered Hindu migrant families is 39,782.

Reddy also said that of the total 6,000 posts announced under the packages, nearly 3,800 Kashmiri migrants have been rehabilitated directly by way providing government employment. They are working in various districts including Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, Shopian, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Pulwama, Anantnag and Bandipora.

He also said that 6,000 transit accommodation units are being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 920 crore.

"So far, 1,025 dwelling units have already been constructed which include 721 dwelling units in the district of Budgam, Kulgam, Kupwara, Anantnag and Pulwama. Another 1,488 units are under construction and land has been identified for about 2444 units," he said.

These would include assistance of Rs 7.5 lakh for repairing fully or partially damaged house, Rs 2 lakh for dilapidated or unused houses and Rs 7.5 lakh for purchase or construction of a house in group housing societies for those who sold their properties after 1989.