Is PM Modi hiding something from the people on Omicron? Kharge on latest address to nation

PM Modi's address to Nation: Key points

New Delhi, Dec 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that vaccination against Covid-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3, while ''precaution dose'' for healthcare and frontline workers would be administered from January 10.

In an address to the nation, he said the precaution dose will also be available for citizens above 60 years of age and with comorbidities on the advice of their doctor from January 10 next year as well.

Vaccination for children aged between 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022.

In India, many people have been found to be infected with Omicron. I would urge all of you not to panic, be careful and alert. Remember to wash hands and mask.

Citizens above 60 years facing comorbidities, they will have the option of taking precaution dose on advice of doctor.

We all have experienced that the corona warriors, healthcare and frontline workers made a huge contribution in keeping the country safe in this fight. They still spend a lot of his time in the service of oronavirus patients. Therefore, from the point of view of precaution, the government has decided that 'precaution dose' of vaccine will be administered to healthcare and frontline workers from January 10, Monday.

Our innovative spirit is also growing. The country today has 18 lakh isolation beds, 5 lakh oxygen supported beds, 1,40,000 ICU beds. If ICU and non-ICU beds are taken together, there are about 90,000 beds for children. Today the country has over 3,000 PSA oxygen plants functioning and four lakh oxygen cylinders have been provided across the country.

Over 61 per cent of the nation's population have received both doses of COVID-19. Every Indian is proud of being part of the world's largest vaccination programme. Several states, particularly the ones that are tourism centers, have achieved the target of 100 per cent single-dose vaccinations.

Nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine against COVID will soon start in India.