PM Narendra Modi inaugurates The India Toy Fair 2021 via video conference

New Delhi, Feb 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the India Toy Fair 2021 via video conferencing. Over 1000 exhibitors from across 30 States and Union Territories will display their products in e-commerce enabled virtual exhibition.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "Innovation and competition in toy-making can fuel India's vocal for the local campaign and can popularize indigenous Indian toys abroad." This comment, by the Prime Minister, came while addressing the artisans of Channapatana at the inauguration of the India Toy Fair 2021 via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister also urged the Jaipur katputli makers to try new ways to reach and teach children like making short skits to encourage children to wash hands and wear masks, at the inauguration of the India Toy Fair 2021.

Earlier, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said, "Toys play a significant part in the development of a child's mind and also help improve psychomotor and cognitive skills in children. In his Mann ki Baat address in August 2020, the Prime Minister had said that toys not only augment activity, but also give flight to aspirations."

Noting the importance of toys in the holistic development of a child, the Prime Minister also emphasized boosting toy manufacturing in India. The India Toy Fair 2021 is being organized in line with this vision of the Prime Minister.

The Fair will be held from February 27 to March 2, 2021. It aims to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers etc. on a virtual platform to create sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the overall development of the industry.

Through this platform, the Government and the Industry shall come together to discuss how India can be made the next global hub for manufacturing and sourcing of toys by way of attracting investments in the sector and promoting exports.