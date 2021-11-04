J&K: PM Modi pays tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty, at Nowshera

Ahmedabad, Nov 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation arising as a result of the earthquake near Dwarka on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale stuck Dwarka, confirmed the National Center for Seismology (NCS)."An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm," NCS said.

Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Assam's Tezpur.

However, no casualty or property damages have been reported in Dwaraka, reports claim.

Gujarat CM, Governor extend Diwali greetings to people

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday extended greetings for Diwali and the Gujarati New Year to the people of the state.

"May this Diwali festival be illuminated by the light of twinkling lamps and the New Year bring happiness, prosperity and new energy in everyone's life," the governor tweeted.

The chief minister also extended greetings for Diwali and the Gujarati New Year, which falls a day after Diwali, to citizens of the state and Gujarati families across the world. Festivals and festivities bring in freshness and new consciousness in society, Patel said in a statement.

The chief minister said Diwali lamps are a symbol of positive outlook,and wished that the festival becomes a beacon of positivity for masses, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.