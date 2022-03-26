PM Modi's photo on COVID-19 vaccination certificate to be back soon

New Delhi, Mar 26: The Centre is reportedly planning to publish the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Covid-19 vaccination certificates in the five states where the assembly concluded earlier this month.

The PM's photo was removed from the vaccination certificates in the five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Manipur -- on January 8, after the announcement of the poll dates and the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct.

An official source said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has desired for the resumption of printing of the prime minister's photo on the Covid vaccination certificates in these states on top priority. "Necessary changes will be made on the Co-WIN platform to include the picture of the prime minister in the COVID-19 certificates being given to people in these five states," the source told PTI.

