163 candidates in Gujarat phase 2 polls have criminal background, BJP fields least but who tops the list

PM Modi's mother Heeraben's health improving; Gujarat CM visits Ahmedabad hospital for second time

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 29: Two days after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, 99, is doing better will be discharged from hospital within two days, the Gujarat government said.

"Heeraba's health is good. Her health is improving rapidly. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two. Oral diet started yesterday night," read a communication from the Chief Minister's Office.

PM's mother Heeraben Modi was admitted to UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's elder brother Somabhai Modi said their mother Hiraben's condition was gradually improving and she had liquid food in the morning. ''Her condition is gradually improving. She is much better today, she moved her arms and legs,'' Somabhai Modi told PTI.

''She even asked us, through a sign, to put her in the sitting position and also took liquid food given by the hospital. The decision about her discharge will be taken by doctors after conducting her CT Scan and MRI today,'' he said.

The hospital on Wednesday in a statement said the condition of the prime minister's mother is stable.

PM Modi visited Ahmedabad yesterday to see his ailing mother at the hospital & spent some time with her. Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday morning paid a visit to inquire about her health. The CM visited the hospital on Wednesday as well.

BJP MP Jugalji Thakor said Hiraben's condition is stable and she might be discharged in a day or two. "She has been admitted to the hospital for a check-up. Her condition is normal. PM Modi's elder brother Somabhai is also present in the hospital," BJP MLA from Dariapur Kaushik Jain told PTI.

PM Modi visits mother Heeraben in Ahmedabad hospital

Hiraben lives in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi. The PM regularly visits Raysan and spends time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

Heeraben turned 100 in June this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother in Gandhinagar on June 18 to celebrate her 100th birthday. PM Modi washed his mother's feet and took her blessings on the occasion of her birthday. A puja was also held in Vadnagar's Hatkeshwar temple to mark her birthday.

To mark her centenary entry, the Prime Minister had also written an emotional blog titled 'Mother'. "Today, I feel extremely happy and fortunate to share that my mother Smt. Heeraba Modi is entering her hundredth year. This is going to be her birth centenary year." wrote PM Modi.

Paying a beautiful tribute to the incredible bond that PM Modi shares with his mother Heeraben Modi, Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand portrait of the duo on a beach in Puri.

Praying to Mahaprabhu Jagannath for speedy recovery & good health for Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s Respected Mataji Smt Heeraben Modi ji. pic.twitter.com/RFK1RbdPT6 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) December 28, 2022