PM Modi's meeting with Jammu and Kashmir leaders: Kashmir Valley on alert | Top Developments

    New Delhi, June 24: As a precautionary measure, security forces in the Kashmir Valley are on high alert to frustrate evil designs of anti-national forces ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on June 24.

    Fourteen leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have been invited to the meeting to be chaired by the prime minister on Thursday to discuss the future course of action for the union territory.

    The meeting is the first such exercise since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir''s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and its bifurcation into union territories on August 5, 2019.

    Here are the highlights:

    12:40 AM, 24 Jun
    Agenda of all-party meet
    While the Centre has not set an agenda, delimitation, statehood and other key issues are likely to be discussed during the all-party meeting on Thursday.
    12:39 AM, 24 Jun
    Internet services?
    Internet services in the Union Territory of J&K could also be snapped on Thursday.
    12:38 AM, 24 Jun
    Political leaders invited to all-party meet
    Fourteen leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have been invited to the meeting to be chaired by the prime minister on Thursday to discuss the future course of action for the union territory. Altaf Bukhari of the Apni Party and Sajad Gandi Lone and Muzaffar Hussain Baigh of the Peoples Conference are among the 14 leaders from J&K invited to the meet. Others include NC leader Omar Adbullah, Tara Chand of the Congress, Nirmal Singh of the BJP and CPI(M)’s MY Tarigami.
    12:36 AM, 24 Jun
    PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister reached New Delhi on Wednesday to attend the all-party meeting called by PM Modi.
    12:36 AM, 24 Jun
    PM Modi’s All-Party meet on J&K
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meet of political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir. The invitation was accepted by leaders of the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Congress and a number of other J&K-based parties.
    12:25 AM, 24 Jun
    The decision of all political parties to attend the meeting has frustrated the forces hell-bent to derail the democratic process in J&K by targeting elected members of the urban and rural local bodies.
    12:24 AM, 24 Jun
    Thursday's meeting is also considered a sincere effort to restore the democratic process in the UT after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A.
    12:24 AM, 24 Jun
    12:24 AM, 24 Jun
    Patrolling has been intensified in the border areas by central forces and special nakas were set up by the J&K police on the roads connecting border belts.
    12:24 AM, 24 Jun
    Jammu and Kashmir, LoC put on alert
    Although alert has been sounded in the whole J&K, security has been strengthened in the areas along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC).
    12:23 AM, 24 Jun
