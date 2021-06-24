Mehbooba Mufti arrives in Delhi to participate in all-party meeting to be chaired by PM Modi tomorrow

PM Modi's meeting with Jammu and Kashmir leaders: Kashmir Valley on alert | Top Developments

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, June 24: As a precautionary measure, security forces in the Kashmir Valley are on high alert to frustrate evil designs of anti-national forces ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's all-party meeting with political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on June 24.

Fourteen leaders from Jammu and Kashmir have been invited to the meeting to be chaired by the prime minister on Thursday to discuss the future course of action for the union territory.

The meeting is the first such exercise since the Centre announced the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir''s special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and its bifurcation into union territories on August 5, 2019.

Here are the highlights:

