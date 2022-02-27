PM Modi, Yogi got people of UP rid of mosquitoes, mafias: Amit Shah

IM wanted to kill then Modi, Shah and other people by planting bombs at two Ahmedabad hospitals in 2008: court

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 27: Amit Shah on Sunday targeted the opposition parties, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath got the people of Uttar Pradesh rid of mosquitoes and mafias by launching Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

Addressing an election rally in Ballia, Shah said, "Entire Purvanchal was in trouble from 'Machar' (mosquitoes) and 'Mafia' (goons) but PM Modi got people rid of mosquitoes under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Yogiji got them rid of Mafia."

He further said, "They (opposition) gave the slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' during the 70s, but instead of removing poverty they started eliminating the poor." The Union Home Minister added, "Those (opposition) who have taken back the cases of criminals attacking 'Sankatmochan' temple will do the same to mafias (goons) if they came to power. Only under the BJP mafias will be kept in jails."

Shah is campaigning for the remaining two phases of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The state is undergoing voting for the fifth phase today. Voting for the remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Meanwhile, the polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh is underway at 61 assembly seats across 12 districts on Sunday. It decides the fate of 692 candidates in the fray.

As per the State Election Commission, the voter turnout touched 42.86 per cent in the state till 3 pm.

Chitrakoot recorded the highest polling percentage, that is 51.67 per cent till 9 am followed by Ayodhya (50.60) and Shrawasti with 49.38 per cent. Prayagraj recorded the lowest percentage of voter turnout of 42.86 per cent. Agencies

Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 17:24 [IST]