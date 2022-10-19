YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi wishes Kharge fruitful tenure as Cong president

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on his election as party president on Wednesday and wished him a fruitful tenure.

    PM Modi wishes Kharge fruitful tenure as Cong president

    "My best wishes to Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji for his new responsibility as President of @INCIndia. May he have a fruitful tenure ahead," Modi tweeted.

    'Some political parties only abuse Gujarat,' PM Modi targets AAP at Junagadh'Some political parties only abuse Gujarat,' PM Modi targets AAP at Junagadh

    Kharge was elected Congress president, defeating Shashi Tharoor in an electoral contest, the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history.

    The Karnataka leader will formally take over as the party's president on October 26. He will be the first party president from outside the Gandhi family in 24 years.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi mallikarjun kharge

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X