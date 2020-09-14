PM Modi wishes for a productive Parliament monsoon session

New Delhi, Sep 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday arrived in the Parliament for monsoon session, and spoke to mediapersons present at the Parliament and hoped the session which is taking place amid the novel coronavirus pandemic will be a fruitful and productive one.

Stressing on following COVID-19 protocol, PM Modi said, "Jab tak dawai nahi tab tak koi dhilai nahi (no laxity till there is a medicine). We want that a vaccine be developed at the earliest from any corner of the world, our scientists succeed and we succeed in bringing everyone out of this problem."

The Prime Minister also saluted the courage of soldiers and said, "I believe that all members of the Parliament will give an unequivocal message that the country stands with our soldiers."

Meanwhile, in the monsoon session, the home ministry is expected to answer questions on strict restrictions imposed for 68 days during the nationwide lockdown that was imposted because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, police excesses to enforce the measures and several guidelines related to the viral outbreak issued by it.

It is reportedly said that the MHA has prepared a list of unstarred questions for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the basis of queries received from various members of Parliament (MPs).

Several questions are expected to be raised on the imposition of nationwide lockdown restrictions from March 25, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) guidelines issued by the ministry periodically, handling of lockdown by police, treatment of migrant labourers, individual restrictions imposed by various states and the stimulus package announced following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The questions related to drug trafficking cases in Bollywood are also expected to be rised in the Parliament. The question becomes pertinent following the ongoing separate probes by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.