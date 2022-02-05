PM Modi will shortly inaugurate ‘statue of equality’ in Hyderabad to commemorate Sri Ramanujacharya

PM in Hyderabad: Statue of Equality to be dedicated

New Delhi, Feb 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation a 216-feet tall "statue of equality" which commemorates the 11th century bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste and creed, it added.

The statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zync. It is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position in the world, it said.

The statue is mounted on a 54-feet high base building named 'Bhadra Vedi'. It has floors devoted for a vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya, the PMO said.

The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.

During the programme, a 3D presentation mapping on the life journey and teachings of the saint will also be showcased, the PMO said, adding that Modi will also visit the identical recreations of 108 'divya desams' (ornately carved temples) that surround the statue.

Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.

The inauguration of the statue is part of the ongoing 12-day celebrations of his 1000th birth anniversary.

During the visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate ICRISAT's climate change research facility on plant protection and ICRISAT's rapid generation advancement facility, the PMO said.

These two facilities are dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Modi will also unveil a specially designed logo of ICRISAT and launch a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion.

ICRISAT is an international organisation that conducts agricultural research for development in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. It helps farmers by providing improved crop varieties and hybrids and also helps smallholder farmers in the drylands fight climate change. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 18:20 [IST]