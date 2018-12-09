PM Modi was lucky to have Amit Shah as strategist: BJP leader on their ‘ideal partnership’

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 9: A book authored by a BJP leader has described the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah as "one of the most ideal and unique partnerships", saying Modi was "lucky" to have such a capable strategist and able party chief who lets him totally concentrate on governance.

    The book, 'Narendra Modi: Creative Disruptor, The Maker of New India', has been penned by R Balashankar, the co-convener of the BJP's training and publication departments who has also served as editor of RSS-linked weekly Organiser. It will be released by Shah on Monday.

    In a chapter on "Modi-Shah team", Balashankar writes that if Modi's ascent heralded a new era in the BJP, Shah as party president completed the process and marked a clear generational shift in the party.

    "Modi has bestowed his total faith on Shah to galvanise the party for the big tasks ahead. Shah has created many records which no other party president has in the past 38 years," the book says, making a reference to the party's unprecedented expansion and electoral successes under him.

    The author, who has himself been long associated with the RSS, says Shah's efforts to make the BJP push boundaries to aggressively pursue the ideological agenda has made him the "darling" of the Sangh Parivar, a term used to describe the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates.

    Shah has ensured better coordination between the BJP and other Sangh-linked organisations, Balashankar says, adding that he has the great advantage of having a good chemistry with Modi, which ensures smooth functioning of the government and the party.

    "As a team (Modi-Shah), this might be one of the most ideal and unique partnerships India has ever seen. There has not been a single instance of dichotomy or clash of interests. Shah enjoys complete freedom in party affairs. Modi was lucky to have such a capable strategist and an able party chief that gave him a chance to totally concentrate on governance," he writes.

    Balashankar claims that Shah has not only been lucky for the party but his political savvy, astuteness and tact have made it invincible.

    Shah took over as the party president after Modi led it to victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has tasted electoral wins in a number of states, including in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand,under him while also suffering occasional defeats, like in Bihar and Delhi.

