PM Modi visits Radha Soami Satsang Beas in in Amritsar’s Beas, meets with dera chief | VIDEO

Amritsar, Nov 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Radha Soami Satsang at Beas in Amritsar on Saturday and met with its head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa received the prime minister at the airport. Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua and DGP Gaurav Yadav were also present on the occasion.

It must be noted that PM Modi had met the dera chief in Delhi early this year in February ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

On Friday, Modi had said in a tweet, "Under the leadership of Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon Ji, the RSSB is at the forefront of numerous community service efforts."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Dera Radha Soami, Beas head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon in Amritsar, he also visited the Dera.



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/IDKqT22YSU — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

Radha Soami Satsang, also known as Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, is located in Beas town, nearly 45 km away from Amritsar city. It has followers across the country, especially in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, as reported by PTI.

Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to address public meetings at Sundernagar and Solan in Himachal Pradesh in the run-up to the November 12 assembly polls there.

Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 13:20 [IST]