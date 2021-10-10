YouTube
    PM Modi visited Lucknow, not Lakhimpur: Priyanka Gandhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 10: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday launched scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he could visit Lucknow, but not Lakhimpur Kheri.

    Priyanka Gandhi
    Addressing a massive crowd at the 'Kisan Nyay' (justice for farmers) rally in Varanasi, Priyanka said, "Last week, the son of Union MoS (Home) mowed down 6 farmers with his vehicle. Families of all the victims said they want justice but all of you have seen that the Govt is shielding the minister and his son."

    "The CM is shielding the minister from public forum. PM came to Lucknow to see the performance of 'Uttam Pradesh' and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav but couldn't go to Lakhimpur Kheri to share the grief of the victim families," she said.

    "PM Modi called the protesting farmers 'Andolanjivi' and terrorists. Yogi Ji called them hooligans and tried to threaten them. The same minister (Ajay Kumar Mishra) said that he would make the protesting farmers fall in line within 2 minutes," she added.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 16:39 [IST]
    X