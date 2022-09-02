PM Modi to embark on two-day visit to Kerala and Karnataka from today

From agriculture to industries, modern infrastructure will create new employment opportunities in Kerala: PM

PM Modi unveils new ensign of Indian Navy

India

oi-Deepika S

Kochi, Sep 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday unveiled a new ensign of the Indian Navy during the commissioning of the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi.

The Indian Navy will relinquish a Colonial-era vestige, the Cross of St George on its flag, and will adopt a new Naval Ensign (Nishaan).

At present, the naval ensign has a red cross set on a white background, with the national emblem placed at the intersection and the Indian flag in the top left quadrant.

What is a Naval Ensign

As the name suggests, a naval ensign is a flag that is installed atop naval warships, on ground stations, at air bases and other institutions used as a form of maritime identification.

PM Modi to commission India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant shortly

Indian naval ensign is also known as 'Nishaan' meaning symbol. Every country's navy has its own ensign which can be the same as their country's flag or a distant one.

For example, the US Navy's ensign is the same as its national flag but many other navies have distinctive naval ensigns which are used by their war vessels.

The existing ensign of the Indian Navy draws its origin from the colonial past.

On October 2, 1934, the naval service was renamed Royal Indian Navy (RIN), with its headquarters at Bombay (now Mumbai) and the ensign also changed to the one used by the Royal Navy till 1950.

From 1950 to 2001, the navy's ensign was the St George's Cross on a white background, with the national flag in the upper canton before it was changed in 2001.

Indian Navy takes delivery of India's 1st Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 'Vikrant'; Check features

Between 2001 and 2004, the Indian Navy adopted an Indianised ensign that showed only the Indian flag and the navy crest, bringing in commonality with the flags of the Indian Air Force and Indian Army that have the national flag and the respective service crests set on red and blue backgrounds, respectively. The Army and Air Force adopted their current ensigns in 1950.

In 2004, the Indian Navy returned to its pre-2001 ensign with the addition of the state emblem placed at the intersection of the cross. The next change in ensign came in 2014 when "Satyamev Jayate" were placed under the national emblem at the centre of the St George's Cross.