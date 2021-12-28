PM Modi undertakes road journey from Kanpur to Lucknow due to bad weather: Official

India

pti-PTI

Kanpur, Dec 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to undertake an 80-km-long road journey instead of the air from here to Lucknow due to bad weather on Tuesday, a senior police official said.

The Prime Minister undertook the road journey after all security arrangements, including the deployment of adequate police forces, were made on the route from Kanpur to Lucknow, the official added. Kanpur's DCP (Traffic), BBGTS Murthy, told PTI that the PM's plane was to take off from Chakeri Airport near here and all arrangements were made accordingly but his plane could not take off due to bad weather.

The Prime Minister was then taken to Lucknow by road and all arrangements were made for his safe travel, he added.

A senior government official in Lucknow said the Prime Minister left for New Delhi by air from the state capital. Prime Minister Modi had visited Kanpur on Tuesday for his public engagements, including the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur and the inauguration of the new metro line here.