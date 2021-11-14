YouTube
    PM Modi transfers first installment of PMAY-G to over 1.47 lakh beneficiaries in Tripura

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday via video conferencing.

    PM Modi to transfer over Rs 700 crore to 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of housing scheme in Tripura today

    The Prime Minister's Office said that over Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

    PM Modi then addressed the beneficiaries of PMAYG, saying, "Today, Tripura and the entire northeast are becoming witnesses to change. The first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) given today, has given new morale to the dreams of Tripura."

    "I thank Biplab Deb and his government for changing the government culture, old ways of working, and old attitude within such a short span of time. The youthful energy with which Biplab Deb is working, that energy can be seen across Tripura today," he added.

    "There's no place in Tripura for the mindset that kept it poor & its people devoid of all facilities. The double engine govt is working for the development of the state, with all their energy and honesty. Agartala and Delhi form policies together for the development of Tripura," PM Modi further said.

    Following Modi's intervention, taking into account unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of 'kuccha' house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in 'kuccha' houses to get assistance to construct a 'pucca' house, it added.

    The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme is the ambitious mission of the government aimed at "Housing for All" as India completes 75 years of Independence by the year 2022.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi tripura

    X