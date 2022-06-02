PM Modi to visit UP on June 3, will attend ground breaking ceremonies of projects worth Rs 80,000 crore

Watch: PM Modi stops his car to accept painting of his mother by girl in Shimla

New Delhi, Jun 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on 3rd June, 2022. At around 11 AM, Prime Minister will reach Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow where he will attend the Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit. At around 1:45 PM, Prime Minister will reach Paraunkh village, Kanpur, where he will accompany Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind to visit Pathri Mata Mandir. Thereafter, at around 2 PM, they will visit Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhawan, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra at 2:15 PM.

The Kendra is the ancestral house of Hon'ble President, that was donated for public use and converted to a community centre (Milan Kendra). Subsequently, they will attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 PM.

During the Ground Breaking Ceremony, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 1406 projects worth more than Rs 80,000 crores. The projects encompass diverse sectors like Agriculture and Allied, IT and Electronics, MSME, Manufacturing, Renewable Energy, Pharma, Tourism, Defence & Aerospace, Handloom & Textiles etc. The ceremony will be attended by top industry leaders of the country.

The UP Investors Summit 2018 was held on 21st -22nd February 2018, with the first Ground Breaking Ceremony being held on 29 July, 2018 and second Ground Breaking Ceremony on 28 July 2019. During the first Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 81 projects worth more than Rs 61,500 crore was laid, while in the second Ground Breaking Ceremony, foundation of 290 projects with investments of more than Rs 67,000 crore was laid.

Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 16:17 [IST]