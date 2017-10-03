PM Modi to visit poll bound Himachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will visit Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur to lay foundation stone of AIIMS and IIIT. Also, PM Modi will inaugurate steel processing unit of SAIL.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), at Bilaspur. This 750 bed hospital will be built at a cost of approximately Rs. 1350 crore. In addition to healthcare, it will also provide medical education at the under-graduate and post-graduate level, besides nursing.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), at Una.

Shri Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a Steel Processing Unit of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), at Kandrori, Kangra. He will later address a public meeting.

Modi's rally is significant as the BJP lost due to infighting in 2012 and is putting all its might to regain power in the hill state that goes to the polls soon.

In 2012, the BJP, which has 29 seats in the Vidhan Sabha, lost largely due to infighting between former chief ministers Prem Kumar Dhumal and Shanta Kumar.

OneIndia News