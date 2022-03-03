PM Modi to take part in Quad leaders’ virtual meet today

In case with European Council chief, PM Modi appeals for cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 03: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will take part in the Quad leaders' virtual meeting today.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the leaders will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate along with President of USA Joseph R Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida in a Quad Leaders' virtual meeting on March 3," it said in a statement.

The Quad leaders held an in-person summit in Washington in September last year.

"The leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after the September 2021 Summit in Washington DC. They will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific," the MEA said.

"The Quad leaders will also review ongoing efforts to implement the Leaders' initiatives announced as part of the Quad's contemporary and positive agenda," it said.

(PTI)

Story first published: Thursday, March 3, 2022, 11:08 [IST]