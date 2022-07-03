PM Modi to sound poll bugle in Telangana, address public meeting in Hyderabad today

KCR to skip customary airport welcome of PM Modi, again; receives Yashwant Sinha instead

Hyderabad, July 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will sound the poll bugle for Telangana assembly elections 2023 as he addresses a public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalpa Sabha' at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Sunday.

As the title of the meeting suggests, PM Modi may sound the poll bugle for the 2023 Assembly polls in Telangana to prepare the BJP cadre for the electoral contest.

During his last visit to the city on May 26, PM Modi, indirectly referring to TRS party, lashed out at family politics saying 'parivaarvadi' is democracy's "greatest enemy".

He had expressed confidence that the BJP would storm to power in the state in the next assembly elections.

According to political experts, PM Modi is expected to continue his tirade against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the ruling TRS.

Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Saturday in a party meeting in support of opposition parties' presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha slammed Modi and demanded that the PM should answer questions being raised by "people" in his public meeting on Sunday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, who oversaw the arrangement of the meeting, on Friday said over 3,000 police personnel including Special Police, Greyhounds and Octopus, will be deployed for the meeting.

He also said officials of Cantonment Board and the Hyderabad civic body have made arrangements for parking of vehicles that ferry public for the meeting.

Story first published: Sunday, July 3, 2022, 8:39 [IST]