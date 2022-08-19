India
    PM Modi to share his thoughts in 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on Aug 28

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts with the people of the country and abroad in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme on All India Radio at 11 AM on 28th of this month. It will be the 92nd episode of the monthly radio programme.

    The Prime Minister has invited people to share their ideas on topics he should address on the coming episode of Mann Ki Baat. In a tweet, Mr Modi said that he is looking forward to ideas and inputs for the upcoming Mann Ki Baat.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    People can share their views in the NaMo app or MyGov Open Forum. They can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record their message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English.

    The phone lines will remain open till 25th of August. People can also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give their suggestions to the Prime Minister.

    Story first published: Friday, August 19, 2022, 11:56 [IST]
    X