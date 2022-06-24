At BRICS summit, Putin slams 'thoughtless and selfish actions' of certain states that hurt global economy

PM Modi to participate concluding day of 14th BRICS Summit in virtual mode today

New Delhi, Jun 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending a High-Level Dialogue on Global Development today on the sidelines of the 14th BRICS Summit hosted by China.

The Beijing Declaration issued yesterday after the BRICS Summit said that member countries welcome the High-level Dialogue on Global Development at this Summit as a testimony to the open and inclusive nature of BRICS Partnership including BRICS outreach and cooperation with other emerging economies.

They also look forward to the dialogue injecting new impetus to strengthen international cooperation and solidarity on implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The leaders of Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa discussed the status of diverse political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation yesterday during the BRICS Summit amid the ongoing geopolitical tumult.

The declaration said that the BRICS High-level Dialogue is an opportunity to deepen the cooperation on, inter alia, the fight against COVID-19, digital transformation, resilience and stability of industrial and supply chains and low-carbon development.

On 23rd of May, an extended virtual conference of BRICS Foreign Ministers with other emerging econmies was held which was attended by the Ministers from countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, Argentina, Nigeria, Senegal, and Thailand.

