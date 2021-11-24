In UP, Nadda explains all the good PM has done for farmers

PM Modi to open new campus of Ambedkar School of Economics University on Dec 6

India

oi-Prakash KL

Bengaluru, Nov 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the new campus of Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economic University in Bengaluru on December 6, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's office said on Wednesday.

"The university has come up on the Jnanabharathi Campus of Bengaluru University. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a meeting this evening to oversee the preparation for the inaugural programme," the CMO said in a statement.

Ministers V Somanna, CN Ashwathnarayan, Muniratna and senior officials Kumar Naik, Gaurav Gupta, Selvakumar and Chancellor of the university Dr Bhanumurthy participated in the meeting, the statement said.

Prime Minister's Office PM chairs 39th PRAGATI Interaction

PM Modi chaired the meeting of 39th edition of PRAGATI, the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Centre and State governments.

In the meeting, nine agenda items were taken for review including eight projects and one scheme. Among the eight projects, three projects were from the Ministry of Railways, two projects each were from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways and Ministry of Power and one project was from the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas. These eight projects, having a cumulative cost of about Rs. 20,000 crores, are concerning seven states viz., Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal. Prime Minister stressed upon timely completion of projects to avoid cost overruns.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 23:40 [IST]