CBSE Board Exams 2021: Important decision expected by PM Modi on exams today

New Delhi, Apr 14: Will CBSE Class 10, 12 board exams 2021 be cancelled? A crucial meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Education Minister, Secretary and other top experts is expected to be held today at 12 noon.

Amid an alarming rise in covid-19 cases, the government is re-thinking on whether the CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 should be held on May 4.

Students, teachers, parents and politicians are urging the CBSE to either cancel the upcoming CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Eams 2021 or to hold the Board Exams 2021 in online mode amid second wave of covid scare.

#cancelboardexams2021 has been trending on social nedia for past several days to protest against the upcoming examinations which will be held via offline mode.

An online petition on change.org urging cancellation of CBSE Board Exam 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation has crossed 1,00,000 signatures.

The petitioner Priyansh Gaitone has urged the central government to cancel 'all examinations' this year 'as students are already under a lot of stress and pressure'.

However, the government has said that adequate safety arrangements are being made for students and all COVID-19 guidelines will be followed during the exams. As India witnessing a upward trend of covid-19 cases, will the government bow down to pressure from the students? This remains to be seen.