    PM Modi to lay foundation stones of 11 projects worth Rs 31,500 crore in Chennai tomorrow

    New Delh, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several completed projects and lay foundation stones for new projects at a function to be held in Chennai tomorrow evening. The cost involving the total of eleven projects is 31,500 crore rupees.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The completed works that the Prime Minister is set to dedicate to the nation include five major infrastructure projects worth over 2,960 crore rupees. The 75-km long Madurai-Theni Railway Gauge Conversion Project is one among them that has been built at a cost of over 500 crore rupees. Another project is the 30-km long third Railway line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu, two of the key Chennai suburbs, built at a cost of over 590 crore rupees.

    The natural gas pipeline project in the 115-km long Ennore-Chengalpattu section and 271-km long Thiruvallur-Bengaluru section, established at a total cost of 1,760 crore rupees will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed as part of the Light House Project in Chennai, built under the urban component of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at a cost of 116 crore rupees.

    Mr Modi will also lay the foundation stone for six projects worth 28,540 crore rupees. The main project includes the 262-Km long Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway that will be built at a cost of over 14,870 crore rupees. The 21-km long, four-lane, double-decker, elevated road connecting Chennai Port and Maduravoyal in the city, will be built at a cost of over 5,850 crore rupees. The five Railway Stations at Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi, and Kanyakumari, will be redeveloped at a cost of 1,800 crore rupees.

    In view of the Prime Minister's visit, multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place in and around the function venue at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 13:13 [IST]
    X