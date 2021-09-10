Afghan territory must not be used to carry out terror attacks against other countries: BRICS Leaders

PM Modi to launch Sansad TV on September 15, say sources

New Delhi, Sep 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to launch Sansad TV, a new channel formed by merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, on September 15, sources said on Friday. According to them, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, economist Bibek Debroy, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and advocate Hemant Batra will host different shows on this new channel.

"Sansad TV is being positioned as a cerebral channel which will provide high-quality content to the national and international audience on subjects related to democratic ethos and institutions of the country," a source said. When Parliament is in session, Sansad TV will have two channels so that the proceedings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha can be aired simultaneously.

The channel will be formally launched by Prime Minister Modi along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on September 15 at a function in the Parliament building, sources said.

Gracing the channel, Karan Singh will host a show on different religions, Bibek Debroy on history and Amitabh Kant on 'Transformation of India'.

Batra, the vice-president of SAARCLAW, will host a show on legal matters. Principal economic advisor to the Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal will host a show on economy while renowned endocrinologist Dr Ambrish Mithai will moderate a show on health issues, sources said.

Retired IAS officer and former Textile Ministry Secretary Ravi Capoor is CEO of the channel while the Joint Secretary in Lok Sabha Secretariat Manoj Arora is the OSD.