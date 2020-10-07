YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to launch 'Jan Andolan' campaign for Covid-19 appropriate behaviour

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a 'jan andolan' campaign for COVID appropriate behaviour on Thursday in view of upcoming festivals, winter season and opening up of the economy.

    The prime minister will launch the campaign by way of a tweet, a release issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

    Narendra Modi
    Narendra Modi

    The campaign will be launched with the aim to encourage people's participation (Jan Andolan) and it endeavours to be a low-cost high-intensity campaign with the key message of 'wear mask, follow physical distancing, maintain hand hygiene'.

    The campaign will be launched in view of the upcoming festivals and winter season as well as the opening up of the economy, the statement said.

    A COVID-19 pledge will be taken by all and a concerted action plan will be implemented by central government ministries, departments, state governments and Union Territories.

    The highlights of the campaign include region-specific targeted communication in high case-load districts, simple and easily understandable messages to reach every citizen, dissemination throughout the country using all media platforms, banners and posters at public places involving frontline workers, and targeting beneficiaries of government schemes.

    PM Modi greets Putin on his birthday

    The campaign also involves putting up of hoardings, wall paintings, electronic display boards in government premises, involvement of local and national influencers to drive home the message, running mobile vans for regular awareness generation, audio messages, pamphlets and brochures for awareness.

    It would also involve seeking support of local cable operators for running COVID messages and coordinated media campaign across platforms for effective outreach and impact.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi coronavirus

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 21:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X