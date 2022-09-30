PM Modi to launch 5G services today

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch 5G services today in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The 5G services will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications in India. The services will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency.

Along with 5G launch, PM Modi will also inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC). The IMC 2022 is scheduled to be held from 1st to 4th October with the theme of "New digital Universe".

India Mobile Congress is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, jointly organized by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

Reliance Jio 5G smartphones to cost less than Rs 12,000: Report

Recently PM Modi had said that India would soon see the advent of 5G mobile services.

"India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing & Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level," Modi had said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 30, 2022, 13:54 [IST]