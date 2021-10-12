PM Modi to join G20 extraordinary leaders’ summit on Afghanistan

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually join the G20 extraordinary leaders' summit on Afghanistan today. During the summit the leaders would discuss a response to the crisis in Afghanistan which has plunged into a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover.

The summit has been conveyed by Italy which holds the rotating presidency of the grouping of 20 countries. The agenda of the meeting will include a discussion on the response to the needs of the people in Afghanistan. Apart from this the leaders would discuss the access of the people to basic services, livelihood, fight against terror and security.

Pandemic has remodelled G20 priorities: Piyush Goyal

PM Modi had earlier taken part in a virtual format of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation - Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) outreach summit on Afghanistan on September 17. He had cautioned the international community against rushing to recognise the Taliban.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 9:06 [IST]