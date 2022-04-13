PM Modi to interact with IAF personnel involved in Deoghar rescue operations

PM Modi answers beneficiary of PMAY, says 'pucca house is the foundation of a better tomorrow'

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will with personnel of IAF, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, local administration and civil society who were involved with rescue operations at Deoghar.

"At 8pm today, PM @narendramodi will interact with personnel of IAF, Indian Army, NDRF, ITBP, local administration and civil society who were involved with rescue operations at Deoghar," a tweet from PMO said.

On Sunday, two cable cars collided due to a technical glitch on the ropeway at Trikut Hills close to Baba Baidyanath Temple. 60 people were stuck in the cable cars and after 46 hour-operation, all the tourists trapped in the cable cars were rescued on Tuesday. Three people lost lives in the mishap.

It was a joint operation carried out by the IAF, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local administration.

IAF utilised two Mi-17 V5, one Mi-17, one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and one Cheetah to fly more than 26 hours towards this effort. The operation was initiated in the early hours on Monday.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to dependents of the deceased in the Deoghar cable car incident.