PM Modi to inspect first-of-its kind National Maritime Heritage Complex

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually reviewing the site work progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal in Gujarat today at around 5 p.m. It will be followed by the PM's address on this occasion.

About National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC)

A one of its kind project, the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal is being developed to not only display India's rich and diverse maritime heritage and also help Lothal to emerge as a world class international tourist destination. The boost to the tourism potential through this project will also augment the economic development of the region.

National Maritime Heritage Complex to be built in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 3,500 cr

The making of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) began in March 2022, and is being developed at a cost of around Rs 3500 crore. It will have several innovative and unique features such as Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle; four theme parks - Memorial theme park, Maritime and Navy theme park, Climate theme park and Adventure & Amusement theme park.

Lothal may soon get the world's tallest lighthouse museum also. The complex will consist of 14 galleries highlighting India's maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till now. Coastal states pavilion will be built to display diverse maritime heritage of states and Union Territories of India.

The heritage city of Lothal, oldest man-made dockyard

Lothal was one of the prominent and historic cities of the Harappan civilization and is known for the discovery of the oldest man-made dockyard. A maritime heritage complex in Lothal is fitting tribute to the city's historical legacy and heritage. The world's oldest known artificial dockyard, Lothal has been excavated and found connected to an old course of the Sabarmati River.

About 80km southwest of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the city that stood at this archaeological site 4500 years ago was one of the most important cities of the Indus Valley civilization, which extended into what is now Pakistan. Lothal also comprises the acropolis, the lower town, the bead factory, the warehouses, and the drainage system.

As per archaeologists, the canals and dockyards found in Lothal proves the city as an important trading center that connected south-east to middle-east, West Asia and Africa. Artifacts suggest that trade may have been conducted with Mesopotamia, Egypt and Persia.

Know all about Narendra Modi

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, October 18, 2022, 17:01 [IST]