PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped Rani Kamlapati railway station tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' celebrations in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday to mark the birth anniversary of iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda, who led a rebellion against the British.

During his Madhya Pradesh visit, the prime minister will also launch multiple initiatives for the welfare of the janjatiya community and also inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station.

The redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway station, named after brave and fearless Queen Kamalapati of the Gond kingdom, is the first world class railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Redeveloped in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, the station has been designed as a green building with modern world class amenities that also takes into account ease of mobility for divyangjans. The station is also developed as a hub for integrated multi-modal transport.

During the event, Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the Railways in Madhya Pradesh including Gauge Converted and Electrified Ujjain-Fatehabad Chandrawatiganj Broad Gauge section, Third line in Bhopal-Barkhera section, Gauge Converted and Electrified Mathela-Nimar Kheri Broad Gauge section and Electrified Guna-Gwalior section. Prime Minister will also flag off two new MEMU trains between Ujjain-Indore and Indore-Ujjain.

In the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Mahasammelan, Prime Minister will launch the 'Ration Aapke Gram' scheme in Madhya Pradesh. It is aimed at delivering the monthly quota of PDS Ration to beneficiaries from janjatiya community in their own villages every month, so that they don't have to travel to the Fair Price Shop to collect their ration.

During the Mahasammelan, Prime Minister will also hand over genetic counselling cards to beneficiaries, marking the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Sickle Cell (Hemoglobinopathy) Mission. The Mission has been developed to screen and manage patients suffering from sickle cell anaemia, Thalassemia and other Hemoglobinopathies and to increase public awareness about these diseases, whose impact is seen to be more profound on the janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 50 Eklavya Model Residential Schools across the country in states and UT including Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tripura and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Prime Minister will also walk through the exhibition of products made by janjatiya self-help groups and a photo exhibition of martyrs and heroes of the freedom struggle from the janjatiya community of Madhya Pradesh. He will also hand over appointment letters to newly appointed Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups teachers.