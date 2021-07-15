PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,500 crore during visit to Varanasi today

New Delhi, July 15: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will today inaugurate development works worth over Rs 1,500 crore during his visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi.

The projects will include a 100 bed model maternal and child health wing at the Institute of Medical sciences of the Banaras Hindu University, multi level parking facilities, tourism and highway projects.

Tomorrow, 15th July, I will be in Kashi to inaugurate a wide range of development works worth over Rs. 1500 crore. These works will further 'Ease of Living' for the people of Kashi and Poorvanchal, PM Modi said in a tweet.

In the past few years, the Centre and UP Government have done extensive work in the health sector. As a part of these efforts, the 100 bed MCH wing in BHU will be inaugurated. The project will make quality healthcare easily accessible to the people of Kashi and surrounding areas, the PM also said.

The key projects would be:

Multi-level parking at Godaulia.

Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development.

Three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

Our vision for Kashi is to build quality infrastructure for the coming generations. In that spirit, will be laying the foundation stone for CIPET, rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and mango as well as vegetable integrated pack house in Karkhiyaon, the PM said.

The PM will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre 'Rudraksh' on July 15.

This convention centre named 'Rudraksh' would show a glimpse of the wonderful and ancient city of Kashi. In this convention centre, 108 Rudrakshas have been installed.

The roof of the project is shaped like Shiva Linga. The entire building will glow with LED lights at night.

The two-storey Convention Centre, which has come up at posh Sigra area on 2.87 hectares of land, has a sitting capacity of 1200 persons at a time. It is ideal for holding international conferences, exhibitions, music concerts etc. The gallery is done up with murals depicting Varanasi's art, culture and music.

The JICA-assisted Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre (VCC) named 'Rudraksha', will be a well-equipped convention centre, comprising of a main hall with a full flying tower, a seating capacity of 1,200, a gallery, meeting rooms, and parking for 120 cars.

The main hall may be partitioned into smaller spaces when required. VCC is also planned to be an environment-friendly building, fit for Level 3 of Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA). VCC will be equipped with adequate security and safety systems, with a regular entrance, a service entrance and a separate VIP entrance, making it an ideal destination for holding all types of international conventions. The objective of the Project is to provide opportunities for social and cultural interactions between people, at the international convention centre in Varanasi, which would strengthen the city's competitiveness by developing its tourism sector.

