PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers of all states on 23rd Sep

New Delhi, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on 23rd September, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to be held at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

"Taking forward the spirit of cooperative federalism, Conference is being convened to create further synergy amongst the Central and State Governments in formulating better policies on issues such as Elimination of Plastic Pollution through multi-pronged approach, State Action Plans to effectively combat Climate Change with focus on LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. It will also focus on increasing the forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation," the statement said.

The two day Conference will have six thematic sessions with topics focusing on LiFE, Combating Climate Change (Updating State Action Plans on Climate Change for Mitigation of Emissions and Adaptation to Climate Impacts) ; PARIVESH (Single Window System for Integrated Green Clearances) ; Forestry Management ; Prevention and Control of Pollution; Wildlife Management ; Plastics and Waste Management, it added.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 18:04 [IST]