YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers of all states on 23rd Sep

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Conference of Environment Ministers in Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on 23rd September, his office said in a statement on Wednesday.

    The event is scheduled to be held at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

    PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers of all states on 23rd Sep
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Taking forward the spirit of cooperative federalism, Conference is being convened to create further synergy amongst the Central and State Governments in formulating better policies on issues such as Elimination of Plastic Pollution through multi-pronged approach, State Action Plans to effectively combat Climate Change with focus on LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. It will also focus on increasing the forest cover with special emphasis on restoration of degraded land and wildlife conservation," the statement said.

    Russia and climate change dominate UN meetingRussia and climate change dominate UN meeting

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    The two day Conference will have six thematic sessions with topics focusing on LiFE, Combating Climate Change (Updating State Action Plans on Climate Change for Mitigation of Emissions and Adaptation to Climate Impacts) ; PARIVESH (Single Window System for Integrated Green Clearances) ; Forestry Management ; Prevention and Control of Pollution; Wildlife Management ; Plastics and Waste Management, it added.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi climate change gujarat

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 18:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X