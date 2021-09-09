PM Modi to inaugurate mega complex built by Patidar community on Sep 11

PM Modi to address 'Shikshak Parv-2021' on Tuesday, to launch multiple key initiatives in education sector

Ahmedabad, Sep 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate a 13-storey complex built by the Patidar community for providing coaching to job aspirants and housing students here on September 11, it was announced on Thursday.

The newly built complex, "Sardardham", is situated on Sardar Patel Ring Road in Ahmedabad city.

The PM would also perform a virtual stone laying ceremony for an upcoming women''s hostel adjacent to the building, said vice-president of Sardardham Jasvant Patel.

The Rs 200-crore facility, once completed, would accommodate 2,500 women, he said.

The construction of Sardardham has been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore, Patel told reporters.

"While PM Modi would inaugurate as well as perform ground-breaking for the two projects on September 11 through video conference, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani along with several state as well as central ministers would remain present at the main event at Sardardham," said Patel.

''Sardardham'' houses separate hostels for 800 boys and an equal number of girls from the Patidar community, said TG Jhalavadia, chairman of the Civil Services Training Centre at the 13-storey complex.

He added that around 450 boys and girls, mostly government job aspirants from rural areas, are currently staying in Sardardham hostels.

The mega complex also houses an e-library having 1,000 computers, an auditorium, skill development centre for budding entrepreneurs of the Patidar community, a business networking centre, a revenue and legal guidance unit, a career guidance centre and four classrooms to prepare young aspirants for UPSC, GPSC and other government services exams.

"Sardardham provides extensive coaching to Patidar youths for civil services and other government recruitment tests. We have hired expert faculties and created group discussion rooms as well as an interview room to train them," said Jhalavadia.

Sardardham also provides accommodation along with food to college students, he said.

The Civil Services Training Centre at Sardardham also provides training to students belonging to other castes, including Dalits, free of cost through online mode, said the Patidar leader.

Story first published: Thursday, September 9, 2021, 19:22 [IST]