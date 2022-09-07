India-Bangladesh friendship will touch new heights in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

Over 80% govt schools in country 'worse than junkyards', says Kejriwal in letter to PM

PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path, unveil statue of Bose at India Gate tomorrow

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Kartavya Path' on 8th September, 2022 at 7 pm. It symbolises a shift from erstwhile Rajpath being an icon of power to Kartavya Path being an example of public ownership and empowerment.

Prime Minister will also unveil the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at India Gate on the occasion. These steps are in line with Prime Minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset'.

Over the years, Rajpath and adjoining areas of the Central Vista Avenue had been witnessing pressure of increasing traffic of visitors, putting stress on its infrastructure.

It lacked basic amenities like public toilets, drinking water, street furniture and adequate parking space.

PM Modi condoles Karnataka minister Umesh Katti's death

Further, there was inadequate signage, poor maintenance of water features and haphazard parking. Also, a need was felt to organise the Republic Day parade and other National events in a less disruptive manner with minimal restrictions on public movement.

redevelopment has been done bearing these concerns in mind while also ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character.

Kartavya Path will exhibit beautified landscapes, lawns with walkways, added green spaces, refurbished canals, new amenity blocks, improved signages and vending kiosks. Further, new pedestrian underpasses, improved parking spaces, new exhibition panels and upgraded night lighting are some other features that will enhance the public experience.

It also includes a number of sustainability features like solid waste management, stormwater management, recycling of used water, rainwater harvesting, water conservation and energy efficient lighting systems, among others.

The statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, which will be unveiled by the Prime Minister, is being installed in the same place where a hologram statue of Netaji was unveiled earlier this year on Parakram Diwas (January 23) by him.

India-Bangladesh friendship will touch new heights in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal: PM Modi

The statue, made of granite, is a fitting tribute to the immense contribution of Netaji to our freedom struggle, and would be a symbol of the country's indebtedness to him. Crafted by Shri Arun Yogiraj, who was the main sculptor, the 28 feet tall statue has been carved from a monolithic granite stone and weighs 65 MT.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 15:34 [IST]