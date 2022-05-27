PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival-Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 today
New Delhi, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival-Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 today at 10 AM at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
The Prime Minister will interact with Kisan drone pilots. He will witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre.
During this two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav, over 1600 delegates will participate.
Several industry leaders, government officials, foreign diplomats, representatives from Public Sector Units, private companies and drone startups will participate in the Mahotsav and deliberate upon India's Civil Aviation sector.
"Narendra Modi"
More than 70 exhibitors will display drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness virtual awards presentation ceremony of drone pilot certificates, product launches, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype among others.