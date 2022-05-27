Centre is committed to further popularising Tamil language, culture: PM Modi in Chennai

PM Modi to visit Gujarat on May 28, will inaugurate nano urea plant

Modisarkar@8: From Beti Bachao to JAM, how these announcements benefited the common man

PM Modi to inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival-Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival-Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 today at 10 AM at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister will interact with Kisan drone pilots. He will witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre.

During this two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav, over 1600 delegates will participate.

Several industry leaders, government officials, foreign diplomats, representatives from Public Sector Units, private companies and drone startups will participate in the Mahotsav and deliberate upon India's Civil Aviation sector.

Know all about Narendra Modi

More than 70 exhibitors will display drones at the exhibition. Mahotsav will also witness virtual awards presentation ceremony of drone pilot certificates, product launches, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype among others.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 8:25 [IST]