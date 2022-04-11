PM Modi to inaugurate hostel, education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust in Gujarat on Tuesday

All eyes on PM Modi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden

PM Modi to inaugurate hostel, education complex of Annapurnadham Trust in Gujarat on Tuesday

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Apr 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj, Gujarat on Tuesday at 11 AM via video conferencing, a statement from the PMO said.

Prime Minister will also perform the Bhumipujan of Hiramani ArogyaDham of Jansahayak Trust during the event.

The statement said that the hostel and education complex has a lodging and boarding facility of 150 rooms for 600 Students. Other facilities include a training Centre for GPSC, UPSC Exams, e-Library, conference room, provision of Sports Room, TV room and primary health facilities for students etc.

The Jansahayak Trust will develop Hiramani Arogya Dham. It will have the latest medical facilities including a facility for dialysis of 14 persons at a time, a blood bank with 24-hour blood supply, a medical store working round the clock, a modern pathology laboratory and top-class equipment for health check-ups.

It will be a Day-Care Centre with advanced facilities for Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Acupuncture, Yoga Therapy etc. It will also host facilities for first aid training, technician training and doctor training.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 20:37 [IST]