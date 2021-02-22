PM Modi to inaugurate Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at IIT Kharagpur and will address the 66th Convocation of IIT Kharagpur, on 23rd February 2021 at 1230 PM via video conferencing. Governor of West Bengal, Union Education Minister, and Union Minister of State for Education will also be present on the occasion.

The super speciality hospital has been set up by the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur with support from the Ministry of Education. The institute is inspired by the vision of the Prime Minister that the future of India will be shaped by investment in science and innovation and driven by its research talent. This hospital thus is a product of the fusion between technology and healthcare.

Taking the legacy of IIT Kharagpur in developing health care technology products further, the hospital will focus on robust Biomedical, Clinical and Translational Research, development of remote diagnostics, telemedicine, teleradiology along with research in drug design and delivery. The MBBS programme is expected to start from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to Postgraduate and doctoral programmes.