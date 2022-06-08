PM Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo 2022 in New Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, Jun 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi tomorrow and address the gathering.

The Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 is a two-day event to be held on 9th and 10th of this month. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council BIRAC.

It is being held to mark completion of ten years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

The Expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators, government officials, etc.

About 300 stalls will be set up at the Expo, which will showcase the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, clean energy, among others.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 9:53 [IST]