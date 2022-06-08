YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo 2022 in New Delhi tomorrow

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 08: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi tomorrow and address the gathering.

    The Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 is a two-day event to be held on 9th and 10th of this month. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council BIRAC.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    It is being held to mark completion of ten years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'.

    The Expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators, government officials, etc.

    About 300 stalls will be set up at the Expo, which will showcase the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, clean energy, among others.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi pragati maidan new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 8, 2022, 9:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X