PM Modi to inaugurate 5 DRDO Young Scientists' Labs in Karnataka

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 01: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Karnataka on January 2 and 3 when he will inaugurate five DRDO Young Scientists' Laboratories, a statement said on Wednesday.

The development is a boost to indigenous research capabilities in the defence sector, the statement added.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate five DRDO Young Scientists Laboratories to the nation on Thursday, January 2, 2020," the statement said.

Modi will also visit the Sree Siddaganga Mutt, where he will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone for a memorial museum of Shri Shri Shivakumar Swamiji.

He will also distribute Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards to states at a public meeting in Tumkur, Karnataka on Thursday, another statement said.

The PM will also give away the Agriculture Minister's Krishi Karman Awards for Progressive Farmers.

The event will also witness the release of the third installment of PM-Kisan (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi) of Rs 2,000 for December 2019-March 2020.

This will benefit approximately 6 crore people. The Prime Minister will also hand over certificates to beneficiaries under PM-Kisan from eight states/UTs.

At the same event, the Prime Minister will also handover the Keys of Deep Sea Fishing Vessels and Fishing Vessel Transponders to select farmers from Tamil Nadu.

He will also distribute Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to select farmers from Karnataka, the statement said.