    New Delhi, May 25: A total of 1,152 houses constructed as part of the 'Light House Project -- Chennai' will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

    PM Modi to inaugurate 1,152 houses constructed under 'Light House Project -- Chennai'

    The project has been constructed using the precast concrete construction system as used in the US and Finland, they said. It uses the best of new-age global technologies, materials and processes in the construction sector for the first time in the country at such a large scale.

    It is built at a cost of Rs 116 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban, officials said.

    Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Light House Projects at six sites across the country on January 1, 2021. The prime minister has been regularly reviewing the status of the project, including through drone based monitoring, the officials said.

    Prime Minister Modi will participate in an event on May 26 to celebrate 20 years of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad and will also dedicate to the nation and the foundation stone of 11 projects worth over Rs 31,400 crore in Chennai, his office had said on Tuesday. PTI

    Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 17:10 [IST]
    X