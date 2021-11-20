PM Modi to host President Putin: What to expect from the bilateral

New Delhi, Nov 20: Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India next month during which he would hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The one day visit is scheduled for December 6.

During his visit the two leaders are expected to sign a number of agreements. During his previous visit in 2018, the contract for the S400 air defence systems were signed. They are expected to reach India by the end of this year.

PM Modi will host President Putin for a one to one bilateral followed by dinner at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence. President Putin would focus on Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific, strategic stability and climate change.

The key focus between the two leaders would be on the stabilisation of Afghanistan which has been taken over by the Taliban. Further they would also discuss the rise of the Islamic State Khorasan Province which has spun out of control as the Taliban has failed to keep a check on it.

The other major point of discussion would be on the new shipping routes to Europe through the Artic Circle. Officials tell OneIndia that while Russia has close ties with China, the relations with India are very important and this would reflect in the talks. The age old special ties will not change despite India having excellent ties with the US.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, this would be Putin's second foreign visit, the first one being in Geneva for a summit level meeting with US President, Joe Biden. He had joined the G20 Summit in Italy virtually.

India has an annual summit level mechanism with India and Japan. Till date 20 annual summit level meetings have taken place alternatively with Russia and Japan. Russia is India's largest defence partner and this sector forms the main pillar of the relationship between the two countries.