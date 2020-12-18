PM Modi to hold talks with Madhya Pradesh farmers over farm laws benefits

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday address the farmers of Madhya Pradesh via video conferencing during a Kisan Kalyan Sammelan as part of a state-level programme. PM Modi is likely to speak about the beneficial provisions of the new farm laws during his virtual address.

An official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department said that PM Modi will address the farmers in the state around 2 pm. The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has organised a state-level 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen district, wherein Chief Minister Shivraj Singh will transfer the relief amount of Rs 1,600 crore into the bank accounts of nearly 35.50 lakh farmers for the damaged kharif crops.

"After the chief minister's speech, PM Modi will address the farmers of the state around 2 pm through video- conference and explain to them in detail the beneficial provisions of the new agricultural laws," he said.

Earlier, Shivraj Singh on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the four-tier Kisan Kalyan programme and directed the collectors of all districts to make necessary arrangements for the event and ensure that information about it reaches the cultivators.