Ivermectin for Covid-19 treatment: Here’s what experts have to say

Why is PM Modi not adopting 'India First' approach in COVID vaccination: Congress

Second year will be far more deadly than first: WHO chief

PM Modi to hold crucial meet on vaccines today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an important meeting on vaccinations today at 11 am.

The meeting comes at a time when many states are reporting vaccine shortage. Several states have also put off the vaccine drive for those in the age group of 18-44 citing shortage.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261 according to the 8 pm provisional report on Friday.

The ministry said 3,25,071 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively 42,55,362 across 32 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.

COVID-19 vaccine: Sputnik Light could be India's first single dose vaccine

The total of 18,04,29,261 include 96,27,199 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,21,675 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,43,63,754 Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 81,48,757 FLWs who have taken the second dose, and 42,55,362 individuals in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.

Besides, 5,67,99,389 and 87,50,224 beneficiaries aged over 45 to 60 years old have been administered the first and second dose, respectively, while 5,43,15,317 and 1,75,47,584 beneficiaries above 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

As on day-119 of the vaccination drive (May 14), total 10,79,759 vaccine doses were given.

A total of 6,16,781 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 4,62,978 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine according to the provisional report till 8 pm, the ministry said, adding that the final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

Sputnik V vaccine priced at Rs 995 for imported dose, first shot administered by Dr Reddy's in Hyderabad

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 10:27 [IST]