PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat express train on Jan 15

oi-Madhuri Adnal

So far, seven Vende Bharat trains have been launched connecting various states of the country and the eighth one will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will ply on Secunderabad, Telangana to Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh route.



New Delhi, Jan 13: The country's eighth Vande Bharat Express is set to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on 15th January at 10:30 am via video conferencing. The train will ply between Secunderabad railway station to Visakhapatnam. This is going to be the second semi-high speed train in South India.

Here are five facts you need to know about India's eighth high-speed train.

The train set to be introduced by Indian Railways and will be the first one connecting the two Telugu speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, covering a distance of around 700 km.

It will have stoppages at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal and Secunderabad stations in Telangana.

Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to board the train. The train will operate six days in a week.

The indigenously designed train set of Vande Bharat Express is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities and will provide faster, comfortable and convenient travel experience to the rail users.

The booking of the South Central Railways' high speed train will start from January 15, 2022 (Sunday). The passengers can book the ticket online or by visiting the Passenger Reservation System (PRS).

The Vande Bharat is the nation's first indigenous Semi High Speed train. The first Vande Bharat Express train was launched on February 15, 2019, on the New DelhiKanpur-Allahabad-Varanasi route. Currently, seven Vande Bharat trains are running on the following routes - New Delhi - Shri Vaishno Devi Mata Katra, New Delhi - Varanasi, Gandhinagar Capital - Ahmedabad - Mumbai Central, Amb Andaura - New Delhi, Mysuru - Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central, Nagpur - Bilaspur, Howrah - New Jalpaiguri (NJP).

Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 18:46 [IST]