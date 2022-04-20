YouTube
    PM Modi to confer Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration on Thursday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration On the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday at 11 AM. He will also address Civil Servants during the event.

    PM Modi to confer Prime Ministers Awards for Excellence in Public Administration on Thursday

    Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration have been instituted with a view to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts/implementing units and Central/State organisations for the welfare of common citizens. They are also conferred for effective implementation of identified priority programs and innovation.

    Exemplary work done in the following five identified priority programmes will be given awards which is to be presented on Civil Services Day 2022: (i) Promoting "Jan Bhagidari" or People's Participation in Poshan Abhiyan, (ii) Promoting excellence in sports and wellness through Khelo India scheme, (iii) Digital payments and Good Governance in PM SVANidhi Yojana, (iv) Holistic Development through One District One Product scheme, (v) Seamless, End-to-End Delivery of Services without Human Intervention.

    A total of 16 awards for 5 identified Priority Programmes and for innovations in the sphere of public administration/delivery of services etc. will be given this year.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 12:13 [IST]
