PM Modi to chair meetings with secretaries of various ministries

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a review meeting later today with the secretaries of various ministries and departments, news agency PTI said while citing officials.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed several lives in the country as well as had an impact on the economy.

Earlier this month the PM had chaired a meeting called the 'Chintan Shivir' with his council of ministers.

The details of today's meeting are yet to be spelt out. PTI also reported that four more such 'Chintan Shivir' meetings have been planned to discuss ways to further improve governance in the country.

On September 10, the PM had chaired high level review meeting regarding the pandemic and the vaccination status in the country.

September 17 marked the PM's 71 birthday. It also was a day which saw a record rate of COVID-19 vaccinations. India administered 2.25 crore vaccinations until 9 pm on Friday. "Every Indian would be proud of today's record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare, and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat Covid-19," the PM said in a tweet.